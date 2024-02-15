Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR)’s traded shares stood at 1.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.75, to imply an increase of 9.92% or $0.79 in intraday trading. The BTDR share’s 52-week high remains $14.75, putting it -68.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.77. The company has a valuation of $973.26M, with an average of 1.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 9.92% upside in the last session, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.70, jumping 9.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.41%, and 30.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.26%. Short interest in Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) saw shorts transact 1.58 million shares and set a 0.84 days time to cover.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) shares are -35.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 123.08% against 8.60%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $124.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $118.7 million.

BTDR Dividends

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR)’s Major holders

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co insiders hold 57.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.49% of the shares at 33.99% float percentage. In total, 14.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SC China Holding Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.04 million shares (or 3.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. with 1.28 million shares, or about 1.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $14.29 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 89725.0, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 1.22 million.