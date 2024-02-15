Now Is The Time To Build A Position In BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s traded shares stood at 9.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.10, to imply an increase of 26.02% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The BTAI share’s 52-week high remains $34.00, putting it -996.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.91. The company has a valuation of $94.18M, with an average of 4.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

After registering a 26.02% upside in the last session, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.82, jumping 26.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.99%, and 23.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.08%. Short interest in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) saw shorts transact 2.46 million shares and set a 5 days time to cover.