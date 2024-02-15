Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG)’s traded shares stood at 2.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.78, to imply an increase of 4.71% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The BIG share’s 52-week high remains $17.44, putting it -361.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.47. The company has a valuation of $110.45M, with an average of 2.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) trade information

After registering a 4.71% upside in the last session, Big Lots Inc (BIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.84, jumping 4.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -30.13%, and -41.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.48%. Short interest in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) saw shorts transact 6.41 million shares and set a 6.74 days time to cover.