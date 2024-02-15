Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.60, to imply an increase of 4.46% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The ARQQ share’s 52-week high remains $2.98, putting it -396.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $98.44M, with an average of 1.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 774.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

After registering a 4.46% upside in the last session, Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6800, jumping 4.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.03%, and 33.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.58%. Short interest in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) saw shorts transact 2.22 million shares and set a 4.11 days time to cover.