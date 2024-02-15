Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)’s traded shares stood at 2.69 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.73, to imply an increase of 4.88% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The ALTM share’s 52-week high remains $7.27, putting it -53.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.15. The company has an average of 9.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) trade information

After registering a 4.88% upside in the latest session, Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.81, jumping 4.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.83%, and -11.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.54%. Short interest in Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) saw shorts transact 71.0 million shares and set a 2.65 days time to cover.