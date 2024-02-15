Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT)’s traded shares stood at 1.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.68, to imply a decrease of -1.47% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The APLT share’s 52-week high remains $4.42, putting it -64.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $206.98M, with an average of 0.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

After registering a -1.47% downside in the last session, Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.95, dropping -1.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.29%, and 7.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.00%. Short interest in Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) saw shorts transact 3.71 million shares and set a 1.8 days time to cover.