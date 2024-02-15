Now Is The Time To Build A Position In AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN)

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN)’s traded shares stood at 4.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.11, to imply an increase of 15.59% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The AWIN share’s 52-week high remains $2.92, putting it -2554.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $6.65M, with an average of 1.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) trade information

After registering a 15.59% upside in the latest session, AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1099, jumping 15.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.58%, and -10.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.89%. Short interest in AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) saw shorts transact 0.34 million shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.