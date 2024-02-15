Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.09, to imply a decrease of -4.82% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The ADIL share’s 52-week high remains $15.00, putting it -1276.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $1.80M, with an average of 1.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 260.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information

After registering a -4.82% downside in the latest session, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2300, dropping -4.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.89%, and -19.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.67%. Short interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) saw shorts transact 21930.0 shares and set a 0.74 days time to cover.