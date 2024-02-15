Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.09, to imply a decrease of -4.82% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The ADIL share’s 52-week high remains $15.00, putting it -1276.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $1.80M, with an average of 1.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 260.73K shares over the past 3 months.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information
After registering a -4.82% downside in the latest session, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2300, dropping -4.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.89%, and -19.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.67%. Short interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) saw shorts transact 21930.0 shares and set a 0.74 days time to cover.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) shares are -70.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.33% against 16.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 64.00% this quarter before jumping 86.50% for the next one.
ADIL Dividends
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s Major holders
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 9.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.91% of the shares at 17.64% float percentage. In total, 15.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 9.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.18 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Manchester Capital Management, LLC with 48097.0 shares, or about 2.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $54830.0.
We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 8134.0 shares. This is just over 0.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9272.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3279.0, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 3738.0.