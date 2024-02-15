Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: NBY) Down Almost -5.38% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY)’s traded shares stood at 2.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.15, to imply an increase of 10.36% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The NBY share’s 52-week high remains $2.60, putting it -1633.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.12. The company has a valuation of $0.99M, with an average of 4.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) trade information

After registering a 10.36% upside in the last session, Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1569, jumping 10.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.25%, and -5.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.83%. Short interest in Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) saw shorts transact 0.58 million shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.