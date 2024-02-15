Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA): Can A Stock Be Down -18.99% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s traded shares stood at 65.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.71, to imply an increase of 3.69% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The NKLA share’s 52-week high remains $3.71, putting it -422.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $820.41M, with an average of 72.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 97.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

After registering a 3.69% upside in the last session, Nikola Corp (NKLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7539, jumping 3.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.31%, and 11.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.99%. Short interest in Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw shorts transact 217.46 million shares and set a 2.17 days time to cover.