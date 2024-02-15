New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s traded shares stood at 28.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.64, to imply an increase of 1.09% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The NYCB share’s 52-week high remains $14.22, putting it -206.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.60. The company has a valuation of $3.35B, with an average of 94.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

After registering a 1.09% upside in the last session, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.53, jumping 1.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.57%, and -52.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.64%. Short interest in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw shorts transact 21.48 million shares and set a 1.62 days time to cover.