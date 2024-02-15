Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) Is Up 2.53% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.43, to imply an increase of 1.46% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The MOR share’s 52-week high remains $17.87, putting it -2.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.65. The company has a valuation of $2.62B, with an average of 8.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) trade information

After registering a 1.46% upside in the last session, Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.50, jumping 1.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.53%, and 61.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 76.06%. Short interest in Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) saw shorts transact 1.36 million shares and set a 0.9 days time to cover.