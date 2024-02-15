Millennium Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: MGIH): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Millennium Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIH)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.39, to imply a decrease of -10.49% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The MGIH share’s 52-week high remains $9.57, putting it -300.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.89. The company has a valuation of $26.89M, with an average of 9.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Millennium Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIH) trade information

After registering a -10.49% downside in the last session, Millennium Group International Holdings Ltd (MGIH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.57, dropping -10.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 132.04%, and 99.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 92.74%. Short interest in Millennium Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIH) saw shorts transact 320.0 shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.