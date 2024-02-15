Microstrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) Has Fallen -1.76% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Microstrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $761.47, to imply a decrease of -1.09% or -$8.41 in intraday trading. The MSTR share’s 52-week high remains $774.84, putting it -1.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $188.30. The company has a valuation of $12.85B, with an average of 1.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Microstrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) trade information

After registering a -1.09% downside in the latest session, Microstrategy Inc. (MSTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 806.78, dropping -1.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.54%, and 52.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.56%. Short interest in Microstrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) saw shorts transact 3.04 million shares and set a 2.07 days time to cover.