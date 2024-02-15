MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ: MLGO) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO)’s traded shares stood at 8.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.87, to imply an increase of 4.78% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The MLGO share’s 52-week high remains $15.60, putting it -1693.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $51.56M, with an average of 28.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) trade information

After registering a 4.78% upside in the last session, MicroAlgo Inc (MLGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6900, jumping 4.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 51.75%, and 37.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.15%. Short interest in MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) saw shorts transact 0.39 million shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.