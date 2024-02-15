Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ: MIGI) Has Fallen -113.59% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.06, to imply a decrease of -4.63% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The MIGI share’s 52-week high remains $4.40, putting it -113.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $34.28M, with an average of 0.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 980.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) trade information

After registering a -4.63% downside in the last session, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.96, dropping -4.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.23%, and -17.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.63%. Short interest in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) saw shorts transact 0.61 million shares and set a 0.57 days time to cover.