Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s traded shares stood at 77.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.41, to imply an increase of 14.35% or $3.69 in intraday trading. The MARA share’s 52-week high remains $31.30, putting it -6.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.13. The company has a valuation of $6.55B, with an average of 73.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 77.77 million shares over the past 3 months.
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information
After registering a 14.35% upside in the last session, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.73, jumping 14.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 67.67%, and 65.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.20%. Short interest in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) saw shorts transact 46.92 million shares and set a 0.48 days time to cover.
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Marathon Digital Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) shares are 111.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 95.08% against 8.60%.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.62% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 102.49% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50.00% annually.
MARA Dividends
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out on February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.