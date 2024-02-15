Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s traded shares stood at 77.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.41, to imply an increase of 14.35% or $3.69 in intraday trading. The MARA share’s 52-week high remains $31.30, putting it -6.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.13. The company has a valuation of $6.55B, with an average of 73.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 77.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

After registering a 14.35% upside in the last session, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.73, jumping 14.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 67.67%, and 65.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.20%. Short interest in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) saw shorts transact 46.92 million shares and set a 0.48 days time to cover.