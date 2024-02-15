Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ: CART) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Up 10.80% Year-To-Date

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)’s traded shares stood at 15.05 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.00, to imply a decrease of -4.85% or -$1.33 in intraday trading. The CART share’s 52-week high remains $42.95, putting it -65.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.13. The company has a valuation of $7.28B, with an average of 4.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) trade information

After registering a -4.85% downside in the latest session, Maplebear Inc. (CART) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.99, dropping -4.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.25%, and 1.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.80%. Short interest in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) saw shorts transact 10.22 million shares and set a 4.67 days time to cover.