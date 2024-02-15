Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ: CART) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Up 10.80% Year-To-Date

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)’s traded shares stood at 15.05 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.00, to imply a decrease of -4.85% or -$1.33 in intraday trading. The CART share’s 52-week high remains $42.95, putting it -65.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.13. The company has a valuation of $7.28B, with an average of 4.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.17 million shares over the past 3 months.
Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) trade information
After registering a -4.85% downside in the latest session, Maplebear Inc. (CART) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.99, dropping -4.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.25%, and 1.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.80%. Short interest in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) saw shorts transact 10.22 million shares and set a 4.67 days time to cover.
Maplebear Inc. (CART) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Maplebear Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $792.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $795.71 million.
CART Dividends
Maplebear Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Maplebear Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)’s Major holders
Maplebear Inc. insiders hold 8.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.27% of the shares at 58.53% float percentage. In total, 53.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 61966.0 shares (or 0.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.84 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF with 23506.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.7 million.