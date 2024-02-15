Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ: LYT): How Can A Stock Be Down -31.53% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT)’s traded shares stood at 2.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.08, to imply an increase of 0.53% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The LYT share’s 52-week high remains $0.96, putting it -1100.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.07. The company has a valuation of $13.84M, with an average of 14.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) trade information

After registering a 0.53% upside in the last session, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0871, jumping 0.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.68%, and -23.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.53%. Short interest in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) saw shorts transact 0.27 million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.