Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) Slid -10.71% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s traded shares stood at 4.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.62, to imply an increase of 3.75% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The LAZR share’s 52-week high remains $10.55, putting it -302.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.09. The company has a valuation of $1.06B, with an average of 6.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

After registering a 3.75% upside in the last session, Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.01, jumping 3.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.71%, and 10.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.11%. Short interest in Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) saw shorts transact 79.9 million shares and set a 10.11 days time to cover.