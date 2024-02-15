Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) Gain Of 50.94% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -13.11% – What Should You Do Now?

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN)’s traded shares stood at 10.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.59, to imply a decrease of -1.85% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The LUMN share’s 52-week high remains $4.06, putting it -155.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $1.60B, with an average of 17.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

After registering a -1.85% downside in the last session, Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8000, dropping -1.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.66%, and 2.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.11%. Short interest in Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) saw shorts transact 146.67 million shares and set a 9.12 days time to cover.