LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) Stock Jumping 13.95% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s traded shares stood at 3.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.58, to imply an increase of 11.93% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The LMFA share’s 52-week high remains $1.48, putting it -155.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.27. The company has a valuation of $8.50M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

After registering a 11.93% upside in the latest session, LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7300, jumping 11.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 34.83%, and 13.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.94%. Short interest in LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 0.39 days time to cover.