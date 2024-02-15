Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) Plunging -4.54% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.97, to imply a decrease of -1.65% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The LILM share’s 52-week high remains $1.90, putting it -95.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $512.32M, with an average of 1.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

After registering a -1.65% downside in the latest session, Lilium N.V (LILM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0300, dropping -1.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.63%, and 17.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.48%. Short interest in Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) saw shorts transact 20.43 million shares and set a 6.37 days time to cover.