Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Could See A -1430.23% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s traded shares stood at 1.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.43, to imply an increase of 4.71% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The LICY share’s 52-week high remains $6.58, putting it -1430.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $76.56M, with an average of 2.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

After registering a 4.71% upside in the last session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4750, jumping 4.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.38%, and -22.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.56%. Short interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) saw shorts transact 13.62 million shares and set a 3.93 days time to cover.