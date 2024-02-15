Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) Have Gained 186.70% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.05, to imply an increase of 9.07% or $1.09 in intraday trading. The LRMR share’s 52-week high remains $12.92, putting it 1.0% up since that peak but still an impressive 83.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.18. The company has a valuation of $572.81M, with an average of 1.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 316.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR) trade information

After registering a 9.07% upside in the latest session, Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.29, jumping 9.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 107.72%, and 209.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 186.70%. Short interest in Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR) saw shorts transact 0.34 million shares and set a 1.52 days time to cover.