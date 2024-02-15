Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) Have Gained 186.70% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.05, to imply an increase of 9.07% or $1.09 in intraday trading. The LRMR share’s 52-week high remains $12.92, putting it 1.0% up since that peak but still an impressive 83.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.18. The company has a valuation of $572.81M, with an average of 1.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 316.50K shares over the past 3 months.
Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR) trade information
After registering a 9.07% upside in the latest session, Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.29, jumping 9.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 107.72%, and 209.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 186.70%. Short interest in Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR) saw shorts transact 0.34 million shares and set a 1.52 days time to cover.
Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Larimar Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) shares are 225.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.15% against 12.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -19.00% this quarter before falling -86.70% for the next one.
LRMR Dividends
Larimar Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 12 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Larimar Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR)’s Major holders
Larimar Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 1.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.14% of the shares at 91.94% float percentage. In total, 90.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C). As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 16.94 million shares (or 38.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $215.66 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Chi Advisors Llc with 3.41 million shares, or about 7.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $43.47 million.
We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.85 million shares. This is just over 1.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.66 million, or 1.49% of the shares, all valued at about 8.35 million.