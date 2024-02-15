KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR) Is One Stock You Should Watch

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.13, to imply an increase of 2.06% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The KULR share’s 52-week high remains $1.38, putting it -961.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $17.67M, with an average of 2.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) trade information

After registering a 2.06% upside in the last session, KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1380, jumping 2.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.45%, and -29.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.84%. Short interest in KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) saw shorts transact 4.31 million shares and set a 3.15 days time to cover.