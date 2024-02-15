Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) Have Declined -35.44% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s traded shares stood at 4.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.11, to imply a decrease of -4.03% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The KTRA share’s 52-week high remains $6.35, putting it -5672.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $0.37M, with an average of 7.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

After registering a -4.03% downside in the last session, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1388, dropping -4.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.28%, and -13.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.44%. Short interest in Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.