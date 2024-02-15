Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s traded shares stood at 4.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.11, to imply a decrease of -4.03% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The KTRA share’s 52-week high remains $6.35, putting it -5672.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $0.37M, with an average of 7.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.91 million shares over the past 3 months.
Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information
After registering a -4.03% downside in the last session, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1388, dropping -4.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.28%, and -13.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.44%. Short interest in Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.
Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Kintara Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) shares are -96.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 95.15% against 16.10%.
KTRA Dividends
Kintara Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kintara Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders
Kintara Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 2.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.16% of the shares at 7.34% float percentage. In total, 7.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14036.0 shares (or 0.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56565.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 10721.0 shares, or about 0.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $43205.0.
We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 9104.0 shares. This is just over 0.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29223.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7563.0, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 30478.0.