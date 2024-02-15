Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ: KZIA)’s 3.83-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.30, to imply an increase of 2.18% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The KZIA share’s 52-week high remains $1.68, putting it -460.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.24. The company has a valuation of $6.98M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 196.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) trade information

After registering a 2.18% upside in the latest session, Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3090, jumping 2.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.83%, and -14.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.83%. Short interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 0.54 days time to cover.