KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)’s traded shares stood at 2.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.07, to imply an increase of 11.60% or $1.67 in intraday trading. The KALV share’s 52-week high remains $16.88, putting it -5.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.26. The company has a valuation of $555.42M, with an average of 1.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 495.21K shares over the past 3 months.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) trade information

After registering a 11.60% upside in the latest session, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.88, jumping 11.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.86%, and 23.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.19%. Short interest in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) saw shorts transact 2.47 million shares and set a 5.51 days time to cover.