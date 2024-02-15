JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: JXJT) Added 237.19 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT)’s traded shares stood at 39.95 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.98, to imply an increase of 226.22% or $2.76 in intraday trading. The JXJT share’s 52-week high remains $12.00, putting it -201.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.09. The company has a valuation of $24.12M, with an average of 1560.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.85K shares over the past 3 months.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) trade information

After registering a 226.22% upside in the latest session, JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.5100, jumping 226.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 237.19%, and 229.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 198.61%. Short interest in JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 14.58 days time to cover.