JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: JXJT) Added 237.19 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT)’s traded shares stood at 39.95 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.98, to imply an increase of 226.22% or $2.76 in intraday trading. The JXJT share’s 52-week high remains $12.00, putting it -201.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.09. The company has a valuation of $24.12M, with an average of 1560.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.85K shares over the past 3 months.
JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) trade information
After registering a 226.22% upside in the latest session, JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.5100, jumping 226.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 237.19%, and 229.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 198.61%. Short interest in JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 14.58 days time to cover.
JXJT Dividends
JX Luxventure Limited has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JX Luxventure Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT)'s Major holders
JX Luxventure Limited insiders hold 6.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.53% of the shares at 0.56% float percentage. In total, 0.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LP. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 18772.0 shares (or 0.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $67391.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 12910.0 shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $46346.0.