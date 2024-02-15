It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) At $7.20.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s traded shares stood at 4.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.20, to imply an increase of 0.07% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The JBLU share’s 52-week high remains $9.45, putting it -31.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.42. The company has a valuation of $2.44B, with an average of 23.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

After registering a 0.07% upside in the latest session, Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.54, jumping 0.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.22%, and 53.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.82%. Short interest in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw shorts transact 35.27 million shares and set a 1.53 days time to cover.