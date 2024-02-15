Is Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s traded shares stood at 10.81 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.08, to imply a decrease of -0.98% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The JAGX share’s 52-week high remains $3.47, putting it -4237.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $4.12M, with an average of 14.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

After registering a -0.98% downside in the last session, Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0958, dropping -0.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.59%, and -14.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.43%. Short interest in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw shorts transact 4.11 million shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.