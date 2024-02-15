Is Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) Expensive At $0.75? Check These Facts.

Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR)’s traded shares stood at 22.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.75, to imply an increase of 0.90% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The FSR share’s 52-week high remains $7.86, putting it -948.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.73. The company has a valuation of $389.76M, with an average of 37.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 35.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) trade information

After registering a 0.90% upside in the last session, Fisker Inc (FSR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8111, jumping 0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.63%, and -22.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.99%. Short interest in Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) saw shorts transact 106.05 million shares and set a 2.39 days time to cover.