Is Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DBGI) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.13, to imply a decrease of -18.54% or -$0.94 in intraday trading. The DBGI share’s 52-week high remains $61.01, putting it -1377.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.30. The company has a valuation of $3.55M, with an average of 7.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

After registering a -18.54% downside in the latest session, Digital Brands Group Inc (DBGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.80, dropping -18.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 52.96%, and 61.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.30%. Short interest in Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DBGI) saw shorts transact 26050.0 shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.