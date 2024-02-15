Is Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DBGI) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.13, to imply a decrease of -18.54% or -$0.94 in intraday trading. The DBGI share’s 52-week high remains $61.01, putting it -1377.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.30. The company has a valuation of $3.55M, with an average of 7.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.27 million shares over the past 3 months.
Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information
After registering a -18.54% downside in the latest session, Digital Brands Group Inc (DBGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.80, dropping -18.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 52.96%, and 61.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.30%. Short interest in Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DBGI) saw shorts transact 26050.0 shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
DBGI Dividends
Digital Brands Group Inc has its next earnings report out between April 17 and April 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Digital Brands Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders
Digital Brands Group Inc insiders hold 7.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.27% of the shares at 1.37% float percentage. In total, 1.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3451.0 shares (or 0.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56768.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 1176.0 shares, or about 0.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $19345.0.
Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1050.0 shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17272.0