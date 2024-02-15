Is CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO) Poised For Further Gains At A 35.71% Distance From The Low?

CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)’s traded shares stood at 2.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.28, to imply an increase of 41.41% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The CURO share’s 52-week high remains $4.30, putting it -1435.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $11.56M, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 179.14K shares over the past 3 months.

CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) trade information

After registering a 41.41% upside in the latest session, CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3600, jumping 41.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.65%, and -61.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.00%. Short interest in CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 2.59 days time to cover.