Is ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Expensive At $2.32? Check These Facts.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT)’s traded shares stood at 19.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.32, to imply an increase of 12.62% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The CHPT share’s 52-week high remains $13.48, putting it -481.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.56. The company has a valuation of $969.83M, with an average of 12.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 12.62% upside in the last session, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.37, jumping 12.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.97%, and 28.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.85%. Short interest in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) saw shorts transact 85.1 million shares and set a 5.15 days time to cover.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ChargePoint Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) shares are -69.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.00% against 13.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $118.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $125.75 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $152.83 million and $128.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -22.30% before dropping -1.90% in the following quarter.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out on March 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ChargePoint Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

ChargePoint Holdings Inc insiders hold 2.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.83% of the shares at 46.83% float percentage. In total, 45.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.84 million shares (or 7.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $227.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Linse Capital Llc with 15.55 million shares, or about 4.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $136.64 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9.07 million shares. This is just over 2.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.29 million, or 2.03% of the shares, all valued at about 64.1 million.