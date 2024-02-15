Is Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Expensive At $55.21? Check These Facts.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s traded shares stood at 2.35 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $55.21, to imply an increase of 1.94% or $1.05 in intraday trading. The CVNA share’s 52-week high remains $62.59, putting it -13.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 88.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.45. The company has a valuation of $6.30B, with an average of 6.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.05 million shares over the past 3 months.
Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information
After registering a 1.94% upside in the latest session, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 57.58, jumping 1.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.38%, and 30.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.29%. Short interest in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) saw shorts transact 33.48 million shares and set a 6.1 days time to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Carvana Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares are 45.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 108.08% against 23.90%.
CVNA Dividends
Carvana Co. has its next earnings report out on February 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carvana Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders
Carvana Co. insiders hold 9.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.40% of the shares at 117.02% float percentage. In total, 106.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.97 million shares (or 12.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $336.25 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Spruce House Investment Management LLC with 10.0 million shares, or about 9.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $259.2 million.
We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port holds roughly 3.28 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.01 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 77.98 million.