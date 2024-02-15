Is Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Expensive At $55.21? Check These Facts.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s traded shares stood at 2.35 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $55.21, to imply an increase of 1.94% or $1.05 in intraday trading. The CVNA share’s 52-week high remains $62.59, putting it -13.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 88.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.45. The company has a valuation of $6.30B, with an average of 6.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

After registering a 1.94% upside in the latest session, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 57.58, jumping 1.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.38%, and 30.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.29%. Short interest in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) saw shorts transact 33.48 million shares and set a 6.1 days time to cover.