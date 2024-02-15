Is Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT) Poised For Further Gains At A 25.53% Distance From The Low?

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT)’s traded shares stood at 5.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.47, to imply a decrease of -9.11% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The AULT share’s 52-week high remains $731.50, putting it -155538.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $1.33M, with an average of 10.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

After registering a -9.11% downside in the last session, Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0500, dropping -9.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.51%, and -64.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.86%. Short interest in Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) saw shorts transact 0.38 million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.