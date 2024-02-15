Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) -310.28% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.55, to imply a decrease of -0.32% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The IRBT share’s 52-week high remains $51.49, putting it -310.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.82. The company has a valuation of $349.77M, with an average of 2.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) trade information

After registering a -0.32% downside in the last session, Irobot Corp (IRBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.19, dropping -0.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.95%, and -58.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.57%. Short interest in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) saw shorts transact 7.95 million shares and set a 1.81 days time to cover.