Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) Is Up 101.46% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s traded shares stood at 17.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.30, to imply an increase of 19.94% or $1.38 in intraday trading. The IREN share’s 52-week high remains $9.69, putting it -16.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.07. The company has a valuation of $552.12M, with an average of 8.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

After registering a 19.94% upside in the last session, Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.37, jumping 19.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 101.46%, and 72.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.08%. Short interest in Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) saw shorts transact 2.91 million shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.