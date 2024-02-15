Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) Fell -3.51% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s traded shares stood at 1.96 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.96, to imply an increase of 4.29% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The IOVA share’s 52-week high remains $10.31, putting it -3.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.21. The company has a valuation of $2.55B, with an average of 5.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.62 million shares over the past 3 months.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information
After registering a 4.29% upside in the latest session, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.15, jumping 4.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.75%, and 23.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.51%. Short interest in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) saw shorts transact 41.97 million shares and set a 6.41 days time to cover.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) shares are 44.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.50% against 16.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 32.80% this quarter before jumping 24.00% for the next one.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $1.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.73 million.
IOVA Dividends
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.