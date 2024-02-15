Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) Fell -3.51% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s traded shares stood at 1.96 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.96, to imply an increase of 4.29% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The IOVA share’s 52-week high remains $10.31, putting it -3.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.21. The company has a valuation of $2.55B, with an average of 5.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

After registering a 4.29% upside in the latest session, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.15, jumping 4.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.75%, and 23.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.51%. Short interest in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) saw shorts transact 41.97 million shares and set a 6.41 days time to cover.