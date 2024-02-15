Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: IVP) -3627.27% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP)’s traded shares stood at 1.59 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.11, to imply a decrease of -4.63% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The IVP share’s 52-week high remains $4.10, putting it -3627.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $0.96M, with an average of 3.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) trade information

After registering a -4.63% downside in the last session, Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (IVP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1350, dropping -4.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.84%, and -33.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.10%. Short interest in Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.