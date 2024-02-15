Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Stock Falling -3.66% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s traded shares stood at 4.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.05, to imply an increase of 0.20% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The INPX share’s 52-week high remains $1.65, putting it -3200.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.04. The company has a valuation of $9.72M, with an average of 8.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

After registering a 0.20% upside in the last session, Inpixon (INPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0564, jumping 0.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.42%, and -3.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.03%. Short interest in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) saw shorts transact 13.08 million shares and set a 0.76 days time to cover.