How Much Is Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s traded shares stood at 2.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.45, to imply a decrease of -0.89% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The SMMT share’s 52-week high remains $4.72, putting it -6.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $3.11B, with an average of 1.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

After registering a -0.89% downside in the last session, Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.67, dropping -0.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.71%, and 28.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.50%. Short interest in Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw shorts transact 11.3 million shares and set a 4.99 days time to cover.