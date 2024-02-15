How Much Is Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s traded shares stood at 2.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.45, to imply a decrease of -0.89% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The SMMT share’s 52-week high remains $4.72, putting it -6.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $3.11B, with an average of 1.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.65 million shares over the past 3 months.
Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information
After registering a -0.89% downside in the last session, Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.67, dropping -0.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.71%, and 28.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.50%. Short interest in Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw shorts transact 11.3 million shares and set a 4.99 days time to cover.
Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) estimates and forecasts
The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -92.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.55 million and $192k respectively in the corresponding quarters.
SMMT Dividends
Summit Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out on February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Summit Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.