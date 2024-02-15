Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s traded shares stood at 1.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.85, to imply a decrease of -5.39% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The GRRR share’s 52-week high remains $12.36, putting it -1354.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.48. The company has a valuation of $58.24M, with an average of 20.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

After registering a -5.39% downside in the last session, Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0600, dropping -5.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.55%, and 63.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.66%. Short interest in Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) saw shorts transact 0.67 million shares and set a 1.46 days time to cover.