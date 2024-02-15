Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GDHG) Dropped -7.57 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG)’s traded shares stood at 4.42 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.52, to imply a decrease of -1.52% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The GDHG share’s 52-week high remains $24.99, putting it -4705.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.44. The company has a valuation of $26.25M, with an average of 1.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) trade information

After registering a -1.52% downside in the last session, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7690, dropping -1.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.57%, and -1.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.03%. Short interest in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.