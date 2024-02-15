GH Research PLC (NASDAQ: GHRS) Gain Of 36.88% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 37.93% – What Should You Do Now?

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.00, to imply a decrease of -0.37% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The GHRS share’s 52-week high remains $14.64, putting it -83.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.05. The company has a valuation of $416.16M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 101.18K shares over the past 3 months.

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) trade information

After registering a -0.37% downside in the last session, GH Research PLC (GHRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.98, dropping -0.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.50%, and 36.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.93%. Short interest in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) saw shorts transact 1.47 million shares and set a 11.66 days time to cover.