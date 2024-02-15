Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) Dropped -22.41% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s traded shares stood at 1.77 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.10, to imply a decrease of -0.24% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The GERN share’s 52-week high remains $3.73, putting it -77.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.68. The company has a valuation of $1.14B, with an average of 9.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

After registering a -0.24% downside in the latest session, Geron Corp. (GERN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.41, dropping -0.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.69%, and 9.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.71%. Short interest in Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) saw shorts transact 40.69 million shares and set a 7.2 days time to cover.