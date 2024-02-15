Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) Has Recovered 31.43% So Far, But Another -1957.14% Loss Is Possible.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s traded shares stood at 3.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 12.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.35, to imply an increase of 0.71% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The GNS share’s 52-week high remains $7.20, putting it -1957.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.24. The company has a valuation of $9.77M, with an average of 2.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

After registering a 0.71% upside in the last session, Genius Group Ltd (GNS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4066, jumping 0.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.02%, and 33.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.82%. Short interest in Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) saw shorts transact 8.1 million shares and set a 1.3 days time to cover.