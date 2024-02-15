Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) Is Worth Considering At $5.28

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s traded shares stood at 3.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.28, to imply an increase of 6.45% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The GOTU share’s 52-week high remains $5.49, putting it -3.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.22. The company has a valuation of $803.09M, with an average of 9.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

After registering a 6.45% upside in the last session, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.30, jumping 6.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.10%, and 57.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.86%. Short interest in Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) saw shorts transact 9.49 million shares and set a 2.12 days time to cover.